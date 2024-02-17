Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.92.

Shares of TGT opened at $149.61 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

