Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 760,479 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Maplebear Price Performance
Shares of CART opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $78,674,000.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
