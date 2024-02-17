Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 760,479 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CART opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $78,674,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

