Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Mak Capital One Llc Sells 867,729 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48.

On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,874,998.08.

On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $1,071,573.60.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30.

On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.

On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.70. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Agilysys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

