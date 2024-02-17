Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Mak Capital One Llc Sells 867,729 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,356 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,002,768.48.
- On Friday, January 12th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 44,936 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $3,396,712.24.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 55,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $4,193,200.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 23,928 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,874,998.08.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,710 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $1,071,573.60.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mak Capital One Llc sold 13,510 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,112,278.30.
- On Friday, December 15th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 83,566 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $7,013,694.38.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 35,794 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,967.22.
- On Monday, December 11th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 14,212 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,171,779.40.
Agilysys Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.70. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Agilysys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
