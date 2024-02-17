Piper Sandler Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $20.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.70.

TOST opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Ossiam grew its position in Toast by 69.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 3.4% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 551,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

