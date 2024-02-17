YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.59.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YETI

YETI Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. YETI has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.40.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.