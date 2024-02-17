CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CISO Global Price Performance

CISO opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. CISO Global has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Trading of CISO Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CISO Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CISO Global by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 710,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CISO Global by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 165,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CISO Global by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CISO Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.

