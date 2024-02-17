Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. Nomura cut Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

LYFT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,642 shares of company stock worth $4,213,408 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

