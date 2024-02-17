JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.13 to $0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million to $99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.33 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.

JFrog Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $44.83 on Friday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at $147,615,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,243 shares of company stock valued at $25,799,438 in the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

