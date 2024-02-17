Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.