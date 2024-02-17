Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Issues Earnings Results

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.08 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $8.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66.
About Dundee Precious Metals
