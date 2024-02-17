Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

Shares of SRNN stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Southern Banc has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. The company's personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. Its business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing.

