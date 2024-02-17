Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Southern Banc had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.
Southern Banc Stock Performance
Shares of SRNN stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Southern Banc has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.
About Southern Banc
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Banc
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.