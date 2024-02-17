Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,959.09% and a negative net margin of 445.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

PTN stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

