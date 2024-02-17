Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 882 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $11,554.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,110.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

