Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.30.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 175.89%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26,395.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 107,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.