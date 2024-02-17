Ian Warland Buys 32,000 Shares of Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM) Stock

Cooper Metals Limited (ASX:CPM – Get Free Report) insider Ian Warland bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$10,080.00 ($6,588.24).
Ian Warland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 15th, Ian Warland acquired 40,000 shares of Cooper Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$12,400.00 ($8,104.58).
Cooper Metals Price Performance
Cooper Metals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Metals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.