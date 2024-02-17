Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Down 17.4 %

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,924 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,145,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.