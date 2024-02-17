Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BE. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Shares of BE stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.