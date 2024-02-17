Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on BE. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.