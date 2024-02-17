Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Earnings Results

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

Roku Trading Down 23.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $72.00 on Friday. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

