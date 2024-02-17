Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Integer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

About Integer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Integer by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Integer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,024,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

