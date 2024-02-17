DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Susquehanna

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
DNOW Stock Performance
Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. DNOW has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DNOW Company Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
