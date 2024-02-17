DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Susquehanna

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. DNOW has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. DNOW had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DNOW will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DNOW by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 154,182 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

