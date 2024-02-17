Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $18.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HTGC. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 73.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

