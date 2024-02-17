The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $28.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after buying an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,018,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,457,000 after buying an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

