Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $310.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CRM opened at $289.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.68. Salesforce has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $378,261,175 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.