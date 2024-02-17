Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a reduce rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.53.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after buying an additional 1,246,720 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

