Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.90.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ED opened at $87.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.