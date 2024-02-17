Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 73,451 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,767,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,833,000 after buying an additional 33,898 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 29.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,562,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 359,975 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 52.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 178,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC opened at $18.57 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

