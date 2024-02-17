Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,606 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.32% of OceanFirst Financial worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Quarry LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

