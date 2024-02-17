Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.29% of Cadence Bank worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,972,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,997,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 845,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 624,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.59 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on CADE

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.