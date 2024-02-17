Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 782,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 359.1% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GNK opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.