Short Interest in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Drops By 8.1%

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Robert Half by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half by 28.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.