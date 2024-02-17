Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of EXE stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$578.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.22. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$7.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
About Extendicare
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
