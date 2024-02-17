Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an "outperform overweight" rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

