Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Arch Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $32.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.18 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $45,802.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,564.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $45,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,564.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Resources

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.