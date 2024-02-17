Autoscope Technologies Co. (AATC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AATC opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Institutional Trading of Autoscope Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Autoscope Technologies stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Autoscope Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

Featured Stories

