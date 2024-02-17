Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EIC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Point Income by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

