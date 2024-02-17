Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FKE opened at GBX 60 ($0.76) on Friday. Fiske has a 12 month low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 69 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of £7.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In related news, insider James Philip Quibell Harrison purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($13,134.63). 73.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

