Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.49.

PANW stock opened at $366.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.19, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.24. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

