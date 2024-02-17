Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at KeyCorp

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.92.

NYSE FUN opened at $42.48 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after buying an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 53.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

