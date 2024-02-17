Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.27 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.
Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics
In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
About Stoke Therapeutics
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.
