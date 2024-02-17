Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $629.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 20.0 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $803.32 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $1,077.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.16 and a 200 day moving average of $330.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,949,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

