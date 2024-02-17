Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $133.39 on Friday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $980,759,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

