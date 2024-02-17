Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $154.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.36.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,561,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

