Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $95.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FND. Guggenheim cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $110.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

