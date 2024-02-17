ASD Reaches Market Cap of $36.52 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $36.52 million and $2.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015440 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00013907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,706.89 or 1.00012132 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009116 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00163036 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0539864 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,355,906.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

