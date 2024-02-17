Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Get Wayfair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.32. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,132.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $286,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,643.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.