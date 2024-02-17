Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $370.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.37.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

