Wells Fargo & Company Raises TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $43.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TPG in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Get TPG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,079.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $45.74.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TPG will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,798.80%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in TPG by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TPG by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TPG by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TPG by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in TPG by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.