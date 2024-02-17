UBS Group Raises Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $380.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $355.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody's Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $370.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.37.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

Insider Transactions at Moody's

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody's

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody's

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

