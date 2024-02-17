Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $48.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TPG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.04.

TPG Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,798.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

