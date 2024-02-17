Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $74.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

